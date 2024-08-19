Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Grows By 10.8%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $45.08. 152,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EPR

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.