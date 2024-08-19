Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rises By 5.3%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

