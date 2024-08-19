Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declines By 8.5%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,749. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

