Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Drops By 15.1%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

