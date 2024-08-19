Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Expands By 11.7%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,571,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,594,039.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 86,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,571,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,594,039.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 516,653 shares of company stock worth $10,605,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 15,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.