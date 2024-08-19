Short Interest in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Rises By 14.8%

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 601,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRVO traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 93,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CervoMed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

