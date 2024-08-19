Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Rises By 9.9%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $520,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 74.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 648,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,038. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

