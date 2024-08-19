Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Rises By 15.3%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BuzzFeed Stock Performance
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BuzzFeed
- What are earnings reports?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.