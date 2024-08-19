Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Grows By 12.6%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Further Reading

