Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 11.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 857,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.0 days.

Aixtron Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

