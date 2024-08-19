Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 11.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 857,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.0 days.
Aixtron Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $42.65.
Aixtron Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.