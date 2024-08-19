Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 5.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $36,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shell by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Shell by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 1,221,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,781. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

