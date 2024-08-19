Sharon R. Barner Sells 4,780 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.20. 206,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,000. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

