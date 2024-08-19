SFG Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 310,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock remained flat at $127.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 282,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,086. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

