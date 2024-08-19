SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $510,000 in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period.
Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA HIGH remained flat at $23.61 during trading hours on Friday. 92,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.
About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF
The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
