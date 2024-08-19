SFG Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WINN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,081,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after buying an additional 361,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 40,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,047. The company has a market cap of $434.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

