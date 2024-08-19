Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 6.1%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $11.84. 4,190,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,585,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

