SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 3%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.17. 29,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 36,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCWX

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.97.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. Analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.