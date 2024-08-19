Scotiabank Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,126,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,801,479. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,811,368 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 341,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

