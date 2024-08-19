Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,831,000. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,649,000 after buying an additional 729,602 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 2,131,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.