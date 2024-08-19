Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. 2,131,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

