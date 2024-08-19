Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. 2,131,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

