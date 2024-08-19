Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,399,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 379,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.50. 450,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,361. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.