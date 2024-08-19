Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 753,808 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 753,808 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

