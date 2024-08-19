Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 734 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 15,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.01. 375,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.60. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

