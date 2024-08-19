Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 3,610 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

