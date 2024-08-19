Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 141,642 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,642 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $188,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.