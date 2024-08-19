Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $35.82 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105,234 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.56. 835,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $770.45 and a 200 day moving average of $757.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $7,760,105 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

