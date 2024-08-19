Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $18.51 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

