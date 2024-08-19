Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Amgen worth $352,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $321.44. 1,442,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average of $299.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.