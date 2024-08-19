Sapphire Price Down 12.3% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $1,903.09 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.81 or 0.04496127 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,857,259,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,630,171 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

