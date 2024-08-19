Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,318 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,590.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

MAV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

