Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

