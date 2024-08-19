Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $123.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYV. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

