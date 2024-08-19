ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1086745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of C$20.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.0526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

