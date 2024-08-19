Rocket Pool ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $2,886.69 or 0.04905029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $2.27 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 500,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,758 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 500,281.45360896 with 499,918.02635953 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,937.55977207 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,311,970.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

