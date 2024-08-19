RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.2% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 1,246,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,333. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

