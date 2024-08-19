RF&L Wealth Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.57 and a 200 day moving average of $482.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

