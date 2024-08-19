Reza Kasnavi Sells 1,843 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

