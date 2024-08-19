ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of ReWalk Robotics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

LFWD opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 102.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

