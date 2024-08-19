Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,651,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The company has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

