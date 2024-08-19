Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE RVP opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

