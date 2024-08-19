Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.39 and last traded at $153.70. 150,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 653,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.57.

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

