Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $17.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,196.88. 400,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $995.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,197.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

