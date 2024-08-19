Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Savers Value Village (SVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV):

8/12/2024 – Savers Value Village had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Savers Value Village had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Savers Value Village had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Savers Value Village was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/25/2024 – Savers Value Village had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Savers Value Village had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Savers Value Village was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:SVV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 217,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,881. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $25,076,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

