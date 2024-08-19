RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of ROLL opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.86. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
