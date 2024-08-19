Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 199 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $4.79 on Monday, reaching $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of -252.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average is $183.74. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

