Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 199 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of TEAM stock traded up $4.79 on Monday, reaching $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of -252.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average is $183.74. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
