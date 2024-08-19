Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,097 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

