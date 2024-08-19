Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $233.51 million and approximately $25.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.04472377 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00035553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,280,054 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

