Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

