ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Position Lowered by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,008. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

